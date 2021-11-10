BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, SOL, XRP, DOT, DOGE, SHIB, LUNA By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
(BTC) and Ether (ETH) have again risen to a new all-time high on Nov. 10, indicating that the trend remains firmly in favor of the bulls.

In a recent report from Kraken exchange, analysts said that the current quarter’s price action has a correlation of 0.88 with the fourth quarter of 2017.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360