BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, SOL, XRP, DOT, DOGE, SHIB, LUNA By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
(BTC) is still in a corrective phase but Ether (ETH) has attracted strong buying, which pushed it to a new all-time high on Oct. 29. The successful Altair Beacon chain upgrade seems to have boosted sentiment and it also paves way for the merge with the mainnet and the change to proof-of-stake.

Meanwhile, MicroStrategy has continued to add to its already impressive Bitcoin stack. The company’s Q3 report shows that it added 8,957 Bitcoin, taking its haul to 114,042 Bitcoin as of Sept. 30, purchased at an average price of $27,713.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360