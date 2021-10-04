BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, SOL, XRP, DOT, DOGE, LUNA, UNI By Cointelegraph

PlanB is not alone in his bullish projection. Using Bitcoin’s relative strength index (RSI) indicator during the four-year cycle, Twitter (NYSE:) commentator TechDev suggests that the second leg of the 2021 bull run may just be getting started. The trader expects Bitcoin’s cycle top to be around $200,000.

(BTC) is facing rejection near $50,000, indicating that bears are not ready to give up without a fight. Many analysts expect Bitcoin to soar in the last quarter of the year and stock-to-flow model creator PlanB says the “worst-case scenario” for Bitcoin in October is $63,000 and $98,000 by November.

