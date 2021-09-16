BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, SOL, DOT, DOGE, UNI, LUNA By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Price analysis 9/15: BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, SOL, DOT, DOGE, UNI, LUNA

(BTC) is leading the recovery in the crypto sector and the cryptocurrency briefly rallied to $48,429 on Sept. 15, before pulling back to test the underlying support levels.

While speaking during a live stream at the SALT conference, Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood said that Bitcoin is the default currency of the crypto space and could rise tenfold in the next five years.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360