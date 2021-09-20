BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, SOL, DOT, DOGE, UNI, AVAX By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1
Price analysis 9/20: BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, SOL, DOT, DOGE, UNI, AVAX

The crypto markets and the U.S. equity markets sold off on Sept. 20 on fears that the collapse of Chinese property giant Evergrande could not only hurt China but also have wider implications in other markets.

When the sentiment is bearish, traders dump positions that they perceive as risky in favor of safe-haven trades. This could be one of the reasons for the sharp fall in (BTC) and most major altcoins on Sept. 20.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360