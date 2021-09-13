Home Business BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, SOL, DOT, DOGE, LUNA, UNI By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Price analysis 9/13: BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, SOL, DOT, DOGE, LUNA, UNI

Bitcoin’s (BTC) failure to make a strong recovery in the past few days has resulted in profit-booking in most major altcoins, threatening to pull the total crypto market capitalization back below $2 trillion.

The United States equity markets witnessed profit-booking and the S&P 500 dropped by 1.69% last week, suggesting the development of a risk-off sentiment. Charles Edwards, CEO of investment manager Capriole, pointed out that “almost every correction in 2021” has corresponded with a 2% or more drop in the S&P 500.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360