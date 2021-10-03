BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, SOL, DOT, DOGE, LUNA, UNI By Cointelegraph

The bulls started the month on a positive note as bears scurried to close their short positions. Data shows that more than $270 million worth of short positions were liquidated within minutes. The enthusiasm for Bitcoin was shared by several altcoins that alsosurged higher on Oct. 1.

The month of September stayed true to its billing as a historically weak period for cryptocurrencies. (BTC) closed the month with a loss of about 7%. However, October may bring cheer to the bulls because Bitcoin has risen in six of the past eight years, falling only in 2014 and 2018.

