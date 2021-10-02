BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, SOL, DOT, DOGE, LUNA, UNI By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

The month of September stayed true to its billing as a historically weak period for cryptocurrencies. (BTC) closed the month with a loss of about 7%. However, October may bring cheer to the bulls because Bitcoin has risen in six of the past eight years, falling only in 2014 and 2018.

The bulls started the month on a positive note as bears scurried to close their short positions. Data shows that more than $270 million worth of short positions were liquidated within minutes. Bitcoin’s enthusiasm was also shared by several altcoins which have surged higher today.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360