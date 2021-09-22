BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, SOL, DOT, DOGE, AVAX, UNI By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Price analysis 9/22: BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, SOL, DOT, DOGE, AVAX, UNI

The crypto markets and United States equity markets are attempting recovery on Sept. 22 as fears of a widespread contagion due to Chinese developer Evergrande defaulting on its debt recede. Bridgewater Associates co-chairman and co-chief investment office Ray Dalio said on Sept. 22 that Evergrande’s debt was “manageable.”

Ming Tan, a director at the credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s, said that the Chinese government may step in and restructure Evergrande.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360