BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, SOL, DOGE, DOT, UNI, LINK By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7
Price analysis 9/3: BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, SOL, DOGE, DOT, UNI, LINK

(BTC) finally broke above the $50,500 resistance and Ether (ETH) has risen above the $4,000 mark. This suggests that there is growing interest in cryptocurrencies and several legacy finance companies are initiating steps to tap into this increasing demand.

One of the world’s largest independent asset managers, Franklin Templeton, has posted fresh job applications for medium to senior-level positions in crypto trading and research, according to Linkedin job postings.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360