BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, SOL, DOGE, DOT, UNI, LINK By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin’s (BTC) market capitalization is nearing the $1 trillion mark and several altcoins have also been rallying hard in the past few days. This has driven the Crypto Fear and Greed Index into the extreme greed territory where the range fluctuates between 79 and 100. Generally, tops are made when the index hits around 95, which shows there is some more room to run.
PlanB, the creator of the stock-to-flow model, believes that BTC is on target to reach $100,000 by Christmas this year. Eventually, he believes that BTC price will be much higher than $100,000 before the end of the current halving cycle in 2024.
