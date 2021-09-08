BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, SOL, DOGE, DOT, UNI, BCH By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Price analysis 9/8: BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, SOL, DOGE, DOT, UNI, BCH

Analysts are attributing Bitcoin’s (BTC) plunge on Sep. 7 to the liquidation of over-leveraged positions. According to Bybt data, about $3.68 billion worth of long positions were liquidated in the last 24 hours in the options market.

On-chain monitoring resource Whalemap said the decline was largely caused due to selling by whales who had recently bought their Bitcoin and not by the HODLers. Separately, analyst Willy Woo also said:

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360