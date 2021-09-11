BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, SOL, DOGE, DOT, LUNA, UNI By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
Price analysis 9/10: BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, SOL, DOGE, DOT, LUNA, UNI

Bitcoin’s recent plunge does not seem to have shaken the investors and data shows that exchange reserves were down to 2.399 million (BTC), which is close to the May all-time low at 2.390 million Bitcoin. Ki Young Ju, CEO of on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant, said this could result in a “sell-side liquidity crisis on Bitcoin.”

Although Bitcoin has outperformed gold by a huge margin in 2021, Omega Advisors chairman and CEO Lee Cooperman remains averse to investing in it because he said that he does not understand Bitcoin. The billionaire investor still considers gold to be a better store of value.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360