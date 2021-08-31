BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, DOGE, SOL, DOT, UNI, LUNA By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
Price analysis 8/30: BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, DOGE, SOL, DOT, UNI, LUNA

There is an old proverb which says that history does not always repeat, but it tends to rhyme. If that holds true for (BTC), then a strong up-move may not happen in the month of September.

Bybit data shows that since 2013, Bitcoin has closed September in the red for six years and has managed a positive monthly close only on two occasions. The best performance was in 2016 when Bitcoin rose 6.04%.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360