BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, DOGE, DOT, SOL, UNI, LUNA By Cointelegraph

It’s clear that institutional investors have continued to add crypto to their portfolios and Adam Proctor, the managing director for billionaire Simon Nixon’s investment firm Seek Ventures, said the company plans to increase “allocation to crypto” as they believe it to be an “important area for the future.”

Asset managers and companies currently hold over 6% of Bitcoin’s (BTC) circulating supply, according to Buy Worldwide. A breakdown of the data shows Bitcoin fund issuers and asset managers hold about 4% of Bitcoin’s supply, public companies account for nearly 1% and private companies own roughly 0.83% of the cryptocurrency’s supply.

