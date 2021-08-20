BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, DOGE, DOT, SOL, UNI, BCH By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Price analysis 8/20: BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, DOGE, DOT, SOL, UNI, BCH

Wells Fargo (NYSE:), in partnership with NYDIG and alternative assets manager FS Investments, has registered a new investment fund dubbed "FS NYDIG BITCOIN FUND I," which will offer the bank's wealthy clients an opportunity to gain indirect exposure to (BTC). In another sign of growing institutional interest, filings submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by BlackRock (NYSE:) show a 6.71% stake in Marathon Digital Holdings and a 6.61% stake in Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:). BlackRock's total investments in both the publicly traded Bitcoin mining firms are roughly valued at $384 million.