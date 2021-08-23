BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, DOGE, DOT, SOL, UNI, BCH By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Price analysis 8/23: BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, DOGE, DOT, SOL, UNI, BCH

(BTC) rallied above the psychological hurdle at $50,000 today for the first time since May 15. The sharp rally of the past few days has turned the sentiment bullish with many expecting the resumption of the bull run. Morgan Creek Digital co-founder Anthony Pompliano told CNBC on Monday that Bitcoin could make a blow-off top, similar to the one seen in 2017 when the price had surged from “$10,000 to $20,000 in 18 days.” Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360 daily chart. Source: TradingView ETH/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView ADA/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView BNB/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView XRP/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView DOGE/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView DOT/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView SOL/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView UNI/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView BCH/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph