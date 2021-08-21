BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, DOGE, DOT, SOL, UNI, BCH By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Wells Fargo (NYSE:), in partnership with NYDIG and alternative assets manager FS Investments, has registered a new investment fund dubbed “FS NYDIG BITCOIN FUND I,” which will offer the bank’s wealthy clients an opportunity to gain indirect exposure to (BTC).
In another sign of growing institutional interest, filings submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by BlackRock (NYSE:) show a 6.71% stake in Marathon Digital Holdings and a 6.61% stake in Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:). BlackRock’s total investments in both the publicly traded Bitcoin mining firms are roughly valued at $384 million.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.