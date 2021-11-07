BTC, DOT, LUNA, AVAX, EGLD By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Bitcoin’s (BTC) dominance has dropped from about 48% on Oct. 20 to 42.3% on Nov. 7 while the total crypto market capitalization has continued its northward journey. This indicates that the price action has shifted from to altcoins.

CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju said that Bitcoin whales are selling but this has not resulted in the breach of the strong support at $60,000. He also pointed out that Bitcoin reserves across exchanges have continued to decrease, indicating strong appetite from buyers.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360