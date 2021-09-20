BTC, DOT, LUNA, ATOM, FTT By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, DOT, LUNA, ATOM, FTT

(BTC) and most major altcoins have been consolidating in the past few days as investors await a trigger to start the next directional move. Some believe that the rising inflation in the United States could prove to be bullish for Bitcoin.

In a note to clients, Anthony “Pomp” Pompliano said that the only way to protect oneself in the current environment is to invest in “equities, real estate, crypto, etc.”

Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360