BTC Development Website — Bitcoin.org, Has Been Hacked By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. BTC Development Website — Bitcoin.org, Has Been Hacked
  • Crypto scammers attack BTC education resource site — .org.
  • The website’s first message on entering is ‘double your bitcoin’.
  • At the time of writing, the impostors have raised over $17,700.

The oldest Bitcoin education site — Bitcoin.org, seems to be hacked. In detail, a pop-up message on the website now says ‘The Bitcoin Foundation is giving back to the community’.

The site which has up to 1.7 million users as recorded last month was reportedly asking BTC holders to send BTC. In return, they promised to double the BTC amount paid.

Above all, hours after posting the giveaway message, the hackers have received over $17,700 in small transactions. This is according to Bitcoin explorer blockchain.com.

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR