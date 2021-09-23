BTC Development Website — Bitcoin.org, Has Been Hacked By CoinQuora

- Crypto scammers attack BTC education resource site — .org.
- The website’s first message on entering is ‘double your bitcoin’.
- At the time of writing, the impostors have raised over $17,700.
The oldest Bitcoin education site — Bitcoin.org, seems to be hacked. In detail, a pop-up message on the website now says ‘The Bitcoin Foundation is giving back to the community’.
The site which has up to 1.7 million users as recorded last month was reportedly asking BTC holders to send BTC. In return, they promised to double the BTC amount paid.
Above all, hours after posting the giveaway message, the hackers have received over $17,700 in small transactions. This is according to Bitcoin explorer blockchain.com.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.