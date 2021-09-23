BTC Development Website — Bitcoin.org, Has Been Hacked By CoinQuora

© Reuters. BTC Development Website — Bitcoin.org, Has Been Hacked



Crypto scammers attack BTC education resource site — .org.

The website’s first message on entering is ‘double your bitcoin’.

At the time of writing, the impostors have raised over $17,700.

The oldest Bitcoin education site — Bitcoin.org, seems to be hacked. In detail, a pop-up message on the website now says ‘The Bitcoin Foundation is giving back to the community’.

The site which has up to 1.7 million users as recorded last month was reportedly asking BTC holders to send BTC. In return, they promised to double the BTC amount paid.

Above all, hours after posting the giveaway message, the hackers have received over $17,700 in small transactions. This is according to Bitcoin explorer blockchain.com.

