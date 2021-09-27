BTC, AVAX, ALGO, XTZ, EGLD By Cointelegraph

Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, AVAX, ALGO, XTZ, EGLD



China has attempted to stifle the crypto sector’s growth on several occasions in the past 12 years but barring a minor blip, the blanket bans on crypto-commerce have not altered the long-term growth of cryptocurrencies. This shows that no one country, even if it is the second-largest economy in the world, can halt the emergence and growth of cryptocurrencies.

Deutsche Bank (DE:) analyst Marion Laboure said in an update on the bank’s website that (BTC) is likely to “remain ultra-volatile in the foreseeable future” as most people buy it either for investment or for speculation rather than using it as a medium of exchange.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360

BTC/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

BTC/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

AVAX/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

AVAX/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

ALGO/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

ALGO/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

XTZ/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

XTZ/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

EGLD/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

EGLD/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph