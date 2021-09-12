BTC, ALGO, ATOM, XTZ, EGLD By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, ALGO, ATOM, XTZ, EGLD

(BTC) is witnessing a tough tussle between the bulls and the bears near the 200-day simple moving average, which is considered as an important level by institutional investors attempting to decide whether the asset is bullish or bearish.

Along with this, crypto investors are also watching the formation of a golden cross in Bitcoin. If this bullish setup completes, it will signal a trend in favor of the bulls. For the time being, investors continue to focus on select altcoins that have continued their northward journey.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360