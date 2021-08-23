BTC, ADA, AVAX, CAKE, ATOM By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
(BTC) is knocking at the doors of the key $50,000 level, and most traders are still optimistic, even after the digital asset rallied 70% from the July 20 low at $29,278 to an intraday high at $49,757.04 on Aug. 21.
Monitoring resource Material Indicators pointed to a lot of puts at the $50,000 strike price and the “positive funding almost across the board (overheated),” which suggests a rejection at the current levels and a “pullback going into September.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.