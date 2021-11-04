BT to go it alone on fibre build after costs fall By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Company’s logo is displayed at British Telecom (BT) headquarters in London, Britain, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s BT said it had decided not to bring in a partner to help fund fibre to an addition 5 million premises after a reduction in build costs and strong demand meant it stacked up for the company to invest all the money itself.

“The great news is we can afford to do it ourselves,” Chief executive Philip Jansen told reporters after the company’s first-half results.

“With FTTP (fibre to the premises) build costs coming down and take-up ahead of expectations, we think the best decision for shareholders is to retain 100% of the project and its returns.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR