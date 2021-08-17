Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

LONDON — BT named Adam Crozier as its next chairman on Tuesday, tapping one of the most experienced corporate operators in Britain to oversee the group through a key transformational period in its 175-year history.

Crozier, who previously brought new strategies to broadcaster ITV, the Royal Mail and the Football Association, will become chairman designate on Nov. 1 and chairman proper a month later, when Jan du Plessis retires.

He joins as the company embarks on its biggest infrastructure program in its history, taking fast broadband fiber to 25 million premises by the end of 2026, and as it weighs partnering with investors on part of the build, and in its sports TV division.