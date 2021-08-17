Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
LONDON (Reuters) – BT named Adam Crozier as its next chairman on Tuesday, saying the experienced operator would take over the roll on December 1 to see the group through one of the most important periods in its 175-year history.
The telecoms and broadband group, in the middle of a mass fibre rollout, said Crozier would bring his experience in running public and private companies to the British firm. Crozier has previously run broadcaster ITV (LON:) and Royal Mail (LON:).
