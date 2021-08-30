BSC Celebrates 1st Anniversary in Dvision Metaverse By CoinQuora

BSC Celebrates 1st Anniversary in Dvision Metaverse



Binance Smart Chain is celebrating its 1st anniversary.

It will do so in the form of a conference on the Dvision Network’s Metaverse.

About 30 BSC projects will take part in this 6-day conference.

In honor of completing a year since its launch, Binance Smart Chain (BSC) is celebrating its 1st anniversary on the popular DApp — Dvision Network’s Metaverse. The event will consist of a conference held in collaboration with 30 leading BSC projects.

The event will be known as ‘Binance Smart Chain 1st Anniversary in Dvision Metaverse’. This 6-day event will take place in a special Binance Hall made by the Dvision Network’s team. The Metaverse will be open for 4-5 hours daily during these days. Each of the 6 days is action-packed to ensure excitement and encourage participation.

Provided the fact that this event is sponsored by the leading BSC projects in the Gaming and NFT area, the BSC Anniversary in Dvision is expected to embrace a huge influx of users and community members.

