BSC-Based Platform pNetwork Loses $12.7M in BTC By CoinQuora

© Reuters DeFi Hack: BSC-Based Platform pNetwork Loses $12.7M in BTC



pNetwork losses around $12.7 million in .

In case the funds were returned, hackers can take 11.5% of the stolen funds.

pNetwork team is still in discussion to reimburse affected users.

In the ever-growing crypto industry, we could spot many hacks going around. One of the recent hacks happened on pNetwork.

pNetwork, a cross-chain DeFi platform, the latest protocol which is targeted by an attacker on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The attack reports a loss of around $12.7 million in BTC.