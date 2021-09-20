BSC-Based Platform pNetwork Loses $12.7M in BTC By CoinQuora

- pNetwork losses around $12.7 million in .
- In case the funds were returned, hackers can take 11.5% of the stolen funds.
- pNetwork team is still in discussion to reimburse affected users.
In the ever-growing crypto industry, we could spot many hacks going around. One of the recent hacks happened on pNetwork.
pNetwork, a cross-chain DeFi platform, the latest protocol which is targeted by an attacker on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The attack reports a loss of around $12.7 million in BTC.
1/N We’re sorry to inform the community that an attacker was able to leverage a bug in our codebase and attack pBTC on BSC, stealing 277 BTC (most of its collateral).
The other bridges were not affected. All other funds in the pNetwork are safe.
