Bruske welcomes NDP commitment to end profiteering off of seniors’ care

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian Labour Congress president Bea Bruske made the following statement today:

“Decades of cuts and privatization in the long-term care sector have had tragic consequences during this crisis.

“Early in the pandemic, long-term care homes accounted for four out of every five COVID-19 related deaths in Canada. In Ontario, the Commission into long-term care said for-profit companies should no longer be in charge of care.

“The for-profit model has clearly failed seniors and their families. We welcome Jagmeet Singh and the New Democrats’ commitment to take profit out of long-term care.

“For years, long-term care workers, unions and advocates for senor’s health care have demanded systemic change to a broken system.

“Canada’s unions have been fighting for long-term care to be offered as a public service. This means making major changes to Canada’s long-term care sector, including regulating long-term care under the Canada Health Act.”

Canada’s unions have been calling on governments to address the failings COVID-19 exposed in long-term care by:

Bringing long-term care into the public system and regulating it under the Canada Health Act;

Removing private, for-profit businesses from the sector;

Requiring proper staffing and health and safety protections for workers; and

Permanently raising wages and benefits for long-term care workers to match the value of the work.

Full recommendations on Long-term care can be found here.

To arrange an interview, please contact:

CLC Media Relations

media@clcctc.ca

613-355-1962