Browser Wallet for DeFi, XDEFI Wallet Goes Public By CoinQuora

Browser Wallet for DeFi, XDEFI Wallet Goes Public



XDEFI Wallet goes public.

The wallet is currently available on the Chrome Store.

The browser wallet built for DeFi, XDEFI Wallet, announced the release of its highly anticipated wallet to the public. According to XDEFI Wallet, the wallet is currently available on the Chrome Store.

As per the team, XDEFI Wallet is designed for DeFi and non-fungible tokens (NFT) with features like ‘Ape Mode’ that redefines the experience of speed in a crypto wallet.

According to the XDEFI Wallet website, Ape Mode uses an exclusive gas algorithm to ensure transactions get into the next block without wasted gas. Users can just switch Ape Mode on to speed up their transactions when the network is jammed.

Émile Dubié, CEO and Co-Founder of XDEFI Wallet also praised the feature. Dubié said,

In DeFi and NFT, speed is alpha. Ape Mode will be an indispensable edge for XDEFI Wallet users. With XDEFI, users should never again miss an opportunity due to a slow transaction.

XDEFI Wallet was created for the multichain era. Aside from this, it allows users to move between protocols and automatically add new chains.

Currently, XDEFI Wallet involves chains like THORchain and . Moreover, the team said that XDEFI Wallet will soon add support for , Arbitrum, and . Note that the platform already added support for and other EVM networks. Beyond this, XDEFI Wallet has also added a new Buy Crypto option that lets users bring fiat into DeFi through a third-party, Ramp.

Recently, XDEFI Wallet raised US$6M from several DeFi-centric funds and venture investors like Mechanism Capital, DeFiance Capital, Alameda Research, Sino Global Capital, Animoca Brands, Morningstar Ventures, and CoinGecko, and others.

