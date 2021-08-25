Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Melissa Fumero On Amy’s Pregnancy

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
This month, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero sat down with BuzzFeed to talk about the hit show’s eighth and final season and what she loves most about her character.
In addition to dishing about her favorite guest stars and moments, she opened up about the backstory surrounding her character Amy’s pregnancy and infertility journey with on-screen husband Jake (Andy Samberg).
When asked about her favorite Jake and Amy scenes, the 39-year-old said the storyline of the couple trying for a baby was definitely up there.
“I just loved the whole arc,” she shared. “Going from the crazy debate in the hospital during a bomb threat and everything leading up to it. I thought it was a nice setup for them having a hard time getting there. I loved their whole journey to parenthood, but the moment when Jake says, ‘Let’s try,’ is perfect. Andy acted it beautifully, wonderfully, and heartfelt.”
Melissa recounted that the process of crafting Amy’s pregnancy storyline began two seasons earlier, when co-creator Dan Goor texted her asking if her character would want kids.
“[He] was like, ‘Answer without thinking. Do you think Amy wants kids?’ And I said, ‘Yes. I think she wants to have it all. I don’t think it should come easy to her because it’s the one thing she can’t study for. It’s the one thing she can’t control, and she’s all about control and being the best,'” she explained.
She said that Dan agreed “right away,” continuing that she “thought that it was something we could mine a lot of story and comedy from because it’s such a conflict and an obstacle for her. It goes against everything she is. I was really glad that Dan agreed, and I think the way he went into it was really beautiful.”
Of course, the Gossip Girl alumna said the narrative had to be approached in an authentic way — and it definitely worked.
“It was lovely for us to get such a warm response from so many people who felt seen and understood Amy’s struggle,” Melissa said. “I know the writers worked really hard at being sensitive to the topic of infertility, while also mining the story for comedy.”
To find out more about Amy’s storylines, the last season of B99, and what Melissa said in the full interview, click here.
