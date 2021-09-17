Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast Goodbyes To Their Characters

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

Table of Contents

While I personally am still processing the fact that we won’t get to check in with our pals at the Nine-Nine every week anymore, the lovely cast shared their goodbyes to fans and the characters they’ve played for almost a decade. Here’s what they had to say:

Andy Samberg, our beloved Jake Peralta, took to Instagram to share this fun BTS selfie:

Melissa Fumero shared this heartfelt message for the fans and crew of the show which, if I’m being honest, has big Amy Santiago Energy:

She also shared Andy’s cast selfie on Twitter, calling her time on the show “one of the greatest joys of [her] life”:

This show has been one of the greatest joys of my life. I am so damn proud of this finale. I won’t be live tweeting tonight. I want you all to just watch it and soak up every second. I hope you love it as much we loved making it. Thanks for everything Nine Niners. #ninenine


Twitter: @melissafumero

Captain Holt himself, Andre Braugher, livetweeted the finale and concluded with this classic Daptain™️ message:

What can I say? Words cannot express how much you all mean to me and how proud I am that #Brooklyn99 means so much to all of you. It’s been nothing but a pleasure and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.


Twitter: @AndreBraugher

Stephanie Beatriz offered some words of comfort for any fellow fans struggling to say goodbye to Rosa Diaz and the world of B99:

Joe Lo Truglio wrote this tribute to Charles Boyle and everything his character taught him these past 8 years:

Terry Jeffords, who played Terry Crews, gave us one last “NINE-NINE!”:

What an adventure!! This show has meant so much to me over the years and I know it means a lot to all of you. Thank you, lots of love, and NINE-NINE FOREVER!!!! #Brooklyn99


Twitter: @terrycrews

Joel McKinnon Miller, who played Scully, has been sharing tons of cast selfies and BTS pictures from the show, concluding with this photoset from Shaw’s:

Dirk Blocker, aka Hitchcock, shared this sweet message about his experience on the show:

And finally, Chelsea Peretti said goodbye to Gina Linetti one last time with a bunch of hilarious, never-before-seen pictures:

Here’s to the cast and crew of Nine-Nine, we’ll miss you! 🥺Thanks for eight years of laughs!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR