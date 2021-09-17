Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast Goodbyes To Their Characters

Andy Samberg, our beloved Jake Peralta, took to Instagram to share this fun BTS selfie:
Melissa Fumero shared this heartfelt message for the fans and crew of the show which, if I’m being honest, has big Amy Santiago Energy:
She also shared Andy’s cast selfie on Twitter, calling her time on the show “one of the greatest joys of [her] life”:
Captain Holt himself, Andre Braugher, livetweeted the finale and concluded with this classic Daptain™️ message:
Stephanie Beatriz offered some words of comfort for any fellow fans struggling to say goodbye to Rosa Diaz and the world of B99:
Joe Lo Truglio wrote this tribute to Charles Boyle and everything his character taught him these past 8 years:
Terry Jeffords, who played Terry Crews, gave us one last “NINE-NINE!”:
Joel McKinnon Miller, who played Scully, has been sharing tons of cast selfies and BTS pictures from the show, concluding with this photoset from Shaw’s:
Dirk Blocker, aka Hitchcock, shared this sweet message about his experience on the show:
And finally, Chelsea Peretti said goodbye to Gina Linetti one last time with a bunch of hilarious, never-before-seen pictures:
Here’s to the cast and crew of Nine-Nine, we’ll miss you! 🥺Thanks for eight years of laughs!
