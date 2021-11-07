Brookfield Nearing Deal for FirstEnergy Transmission Stake

Article content

(Bloomberg) — FirstEnergy Corp. is nearing a deal to sell a stake in its transmission businesses to Brookfield Asset Management Inc. for $2.4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Akron, Ohio-based utility plans to sell a 19.9% stake in FirstEnergy Transmission to Brookfield’s infrastructure group, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

Separately, FirstEnergy is also nearing an agreement to issue $1 billion in common stock to Blackstone Inc. at $39.08 a share, the people said. The two deals could be announced as soon as Sunday, although no final agreements have been reached and talks could still collapse, they said.