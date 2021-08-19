Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Joint-venture marks Brookfield’s first U.S. bet on the sector

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is in advanced talks to form a joint venture with Scion Group LLC to acquire at least US$1 billion in student-housing properties, marking the alternative-asset manager’s first U.S. bet on the sector, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Article content

The entities are planning to purchase purpose-built real estate across the country, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing an effort that isn’t yet public.

Scion, founded in 1999, operates a portfolio of 58,700 beds in 29 U.S. states, near campuses including the University of South Carolina, Arizona State University and the University of Texas at Austin, its website shows. The company is led by President Rob Bronstein, who co-founded Scion with Eric Bronstein, the firm’s executive vice president.

Brookfield has made a previous foray into student housing outside the U.S., and counts U.K.-based platform Student Roost among its investments.