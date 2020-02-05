Brook vs. DeLuca: & # 39; A dangerous and strong & # 39; Kell Brook waits, says Mark DeLuca | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTMLbc29b123ced4cb89bc3f4a7e2cadcc4f11% %MINIFYHTMLbc29b123ced4cb89bc3f4a7e2cadcc4f12%

Brook: "I'm going to billiards & # 39; The Bazooka & # 39; and then I'll get into the big, big fights,quot;"





Kell Brook promises "sensational performance,quot;

Kell Brook has "don't quit smoking,quot; and is still "hungry," according to his next opponent Mark DeLuca.

Former IBF welterweight champion Brook returns from a 14-month absence Saturday night in his hometown of Sheffield, live Sky Sports Arena Starting at 7 p.m., with questions to answer about whether you can return to the world championship level.

"There is no resignation in Kell," said DeLuca, a former US Marine nicknamed & # 39; The Bazooka & # 39 ;.

"His two losses were against two men in the bag, Gennadiy Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr. He was the only man who stepped forward and faced that challenge, making it a type of game."

Brook is a former IBF welterweight champion

Former Marine Mark DeLuca has a 24-1 record

Brook suffered tears in the eye sockets in each of those defeats, but DeLuca doesn't expect to find weakness: "No, I don't think so. He's trying to get back to where he was before. That's a hunger that is still in him." But you have to beat me.

"I will not listen to the detractors, I am putting on a dangerous and strong Kell Brook."

Saturday's fight is in the super welterweight and could propel Brook into an opportunity for a title in a second division: the belts are in the hands of Jeison Rosario (FIB and AMB), Jermell Charlo (CMB) and Patrick Teixeira (OMB ).

Brook said about his inactivity in 2019: "Everything is for a reason. He probably wasn't ready. He was looking for the big fights, but maybe he wasn't mentally there."

"I had time to wait: the phone no longer rang, Eddie Hearn no longer rang, it was no longer the taste of the month."

"It is my time to show why I am & # 39; the Special & # 39;. Why I belong to where I belong. We will see what I have on Saturday night.

"This is my opportunity to show everyone that I have returned, and I am 100 percent mental, physical, spiritual.

"This version of me has never been in the ring. I'm excited to see what I do."

Brook hasn't fought since December 2018

Brook, 33, previously mentioned retirement if he can't send to DeLuca this weekend and explained: "It creates additional pressure but I've been on the bigger stages. I'm an elite fighter and with the pressure come the performances.

"I am pushing myself because I think I will appear, I will go in there and I will be sensational."

The possibility of challenging a world champion or finally facing his rival Amir Khan later this year could be the reward if Brook can reverse the years in his hometown on Saturday.

"I get excited, those fights. I have fire in my belly, eye of the tiger! The fire is burning. I want to become a world champion twice. All I need is the opportunity to put my hands on those belts

"I'm going to billiards & # 39; The Bazooka & # 39; and then I'll get into the big fights."

