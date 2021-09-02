Broadcom forecasts upbeat current-quarter sales By Reuters

(Reuters) – Broadcom (NASDAQ:) Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Thursday, betting on strong demand for its semiconductors from the adoption of 5G technology and a shift to hybrid work models.
The company forecast current-quarter revenue of about $7.35 billion, compared with analysts’ estimates of $7.23 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
