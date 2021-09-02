Broadcom Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Broadcom Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – Broadcom (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Broadcom announced earnings per share of $6.96 on revenue of $6.78B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $6.88 on revenue of $6.76B.

Broadcom shares are up 12.34% from the beginning of the year, still down 3.15% from its 52 week high of $507.85 set on August 30. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 18.95% from the start of the year.

Broadcom follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Broadcom’s report follows an earnings beat by NVIDIA on August 18, who reported EPS of $1.04 on revenue of $6.51B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.02 on revenue of $6.33B.

Salesforce.com had beat expectations on August 25 with second quarter EPS of $1.48 on revenue of $6.34B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.9246 on revenue of $6.24B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar