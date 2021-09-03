Broadcom, DocuSign, Didi Rise Premarket; Virgin Galactic Falls By Investing.com

By Peter Nurse
Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Friday, September 3rd. Please refresh for updates.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:) stock rose 0.6% after the chip maker reported record third-quarter revenue and delivered a promising outlook for the ongoing quarter, saying momentum in its domains of Cloud, wireless, broadband and 5G infrastructure will continue.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:) stock rose 2.1% following the corporate software provider reporting strong second-quarter earnings. That said, it forecast a maximum 39% rise in its annual revenue, a sharp slowdown from 49% on-year growth in the previous financial year.
Nvidia (NASDAQ:) stock rose 0.3%, boosted by Jefferies (NYSE:) lifting its price target on the semiconductor, keeping a ‘buy’ rating, saying its growing data center and software segments should boost returns.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:) stock slumped 80% after the biopharmaceutical company’s experimental treatment for eczema failed to meet its main goal.
Virgin Galactic (NYSE:) stock fell 1.7% with the space travel company’s flights grounded by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration until the end of its investigation into a ‘mishap’ report on its July flight, which included owner Richard Branson.
Didi Global (NYSE:) ADRs rose 7.3% following a Bloomberg report that Beijing’s municipal government has proposed an investment in the world’s largest ride-hailing company. The stock is still over 30% below its July IPO price.
Chevron (NYSE:) stock rose 0.5% on a Wall Street Journal report that the oil major is preparing to defend itself against a potential challenge from activist investors. The report added that Chevron met with representatives of the pro-environment Engine No. 1 fund at the center of similar events at rival Exxon (NYSE:).
Pagerduty (NYSE:) stock climbed 15% after the cloud computing company posted a smaller loss than expected for its latest quarter and provided a strong current-quarter revenue outlook.
Fubotv (NYSE:) stock rose 4.6%, helped by the sports streaming service receiving approval from Arizona regulators to offer mobile betting in the state, the second state to do so after Iowa.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:) stock climbed 13% after the software company posted a narrower quarterly loss than expected and offered positive current-quarter revenue guidance.
