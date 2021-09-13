Brittany Renner Talks About Not Letting Your Ex Block Your Blessings & Says It’s ‘Stepdaddy Season’

Although Brittany Renner’s relationship with PJ Washington has come to an end, that is not stopping her from putting it out there that she has an interest in another suitor. In fact, she has declared that “stepdaddy season,” is now in full swing.

In a video posted to her Instagram Monday morning, Brittany said, “It’s officially stepdaddy season. Don’t let your baby mama or baby daddy block your blessings. I know in theory it sounds good keeping the same person to have kids with, but that’s insanity as well.”

She continued, “So if it doesn’t work out with them, it will work out with someone else. It just will…that’s how that goes. And trust me, I know it’s ghetto, it is so ghetto being a baby mama and thinking about multiple baby daddies is scary, but me and my baby we gon’ be alright, we’re moving forward, onward and upward.”

Brittany continued to reassure that the “baby mamas of today” are different, and no longer care about their child’s father romantically when the relationship has come to an end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Now although she did not say any names, Brittany’s message seems to be directed towards Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington, who is the father of her son. Her message also comes after it was rumored that PJ is now dating Instagram model Alisah Chanel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

We cannot confirm PJ’s current relationship status, however, Brittany made it clear that “Stepdaddy Season,” is now upon us. She finished off her message by saying, “In conclusion, stepdaddy season. big aura, big lumber, big follow through needs to only apply.”

As previously reported, last month Brittany and her relationship status with PJ started to trend after a resurfaced video showed her calling athletes dumb. There were unconfirmed reports of PJ paying her $200,000 in child support, to which he later denied.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley94 @Jade_Ashley94

The post Brittany Renner Talks About Not Letting Your Ex Block Your Blessings & Says It’s ‘Stepdaddy Season’ appeared first on The Shade Room.