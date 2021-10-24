The folks on social media seem to hold nothing back when they speak about Brittany Renner. Whether good or bad, she stays the topic of discussion online. Many would say it’s due to her antics aimed at getting the attention of younger men. Although Brittany doesn’t care what anyone says about her, she shared a lengthy video last night getting some things off her chest. The influencer and mother addressed the backlash she receives online and was very clear about her opinions about folk’s unsolicited.

Brittany started by addressing people saying she has a few screws loose, which lead her to explain how she’s unpredictable and unforgiving. Brittany explained that she is fragile but not like a flower. Instead, she compared herself to a bomb and dangerous like mother nature. “I lost my mind when I started choosing courage over comfort. I lost my mind when I started choosing me.” The mother continued sharing to viewers that she has no desire to be normal. “If you were to Google what normal means, it means to conform. If somebody told me right now, you either fit in with everyone else, or you’re dead,” she said. “Sweetie, I will volunteer to go jump off the Golden Gate bridge myself because I have no desire to water myself down to fit in with people who don’t even know who they are.”

The Mississippi native continued talking about what she reads about herself online and how it tickles her. She called out commenters and asked them, “Is that the best you guys got? Is that as low as you’re going to go because I can go lower. Nobody has judged me harsher than I’ve judged myself. That’s light work.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Roomies drop a comment and let us know your thoughts about Brittany’s video!

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post Brittany Renner Responds To Backlash On Social Media: “Nobody Has Judged Me Harsher Than I’ve Judged Myself” appeared first on The Shade Room.