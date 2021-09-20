Brittany Matthews Wears KC Chiefs Jacket To Support Patrick Mahomes – Hollywood Life

The Kansas City quarterback’s fiancée stunned in the team’s colors on Sunday, showing her support for their battle against the Baltimore Ravens.

Go Chiefs! While NFL all star Patrick Mahomes, 25, geared up for the game on Sunday September 19, his bride-to-be, Brittany Matthews, 25, stood on the sidelines in a Chiefs-themed getup. Cheering on her “favorite human,” Brittany smiled with glee as she posed in her team-appropriate outfit, giving Patrick extra support as he warmed up for the game.

In the two-slide Instagram post, the fitness entrepreneur showed off her fantastic figure in straight-fitted, high-waisted black jeans and a cropped, red jean jacket with “Kansas City” written on the back in white letters outlined in yellow. So on brand! Brittany also accessorized with a tiny red handbag slung over her shoulder and red, open toe high heels, showing off a look that not only supported the team, but was also incredibly fashionable.

Brittany also posted a sweet video in the second slide, giving her forthcoming hubby a sweet kiss for good luck. “#chiefskingdom,” the new mom wrote in the caption, adding red and yellow heart emojis to celebrate the team’s colors. The 25-year-old also shared numerous Instagram stories of her outfit from the front, showcasing her sweetheart’s jersey number “15” with the same white lettering outlined in yellow. Also featured in the stories was Kayla Nicole, girlfriend to the Chiefs’ tight end, Travis Kelce.

Brittany is the ideal cheerleader for the Super Bowl-winning quarterback, recently posting a sweet picture of she and Patrick with their 6 month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, at training camp as he prepared for the season. The adorable family also posted a touching photo together as Patrick celebrated his acceptance into the coveted “99 Club” in Madden NFL 22 for a third year in a row.

Brittany and Patrick aren’t afraid of a little PDA, sharing a passionate kiss back in July as they celebrated being new parents with an elegant meal. The high school sweethearts — who have been together for 8 years — were engaged in September 2020. Patrick is surely grateful to have his gorgeous wife (and baby Sterling!) on the sidelines as his #1 fan!