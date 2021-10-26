Brittany Bree & Samuel Harness Knockouts Performance – Hollywood Life

BrittanyBree and Samuel Harness go head-to-head in the Knockouts on October 26, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of their game-changing performances.

John Legend has two major talents on his team: BrittanyBree and Samuel Harness. The singers will be facing off during the October 26 edition of the Knockouts on The Voice. HollywoodLife is giving you an EXCLUSIVE look at their performances, which they hope will take them to the live shows.

Brittany starts out with a powerful rendition of “Best Part” by H.E.R. Her vocals have John and Ariana Grande on their feet. Samuel follows Brittany with a standout performance of “Bruises” by Lewis Capaldi. He switches up a few notes at the end, and it truly elevates his performance. All of the coaches are on their feet for Samuel. By the end of his performance, Samuel has tears in his eyes.

John admits to Kelly Clarkson that he needs “help” with choosing between Brittany and Samuel. It’s a tough choice but Kelly admits that she would ultimately go with Brittany. While Blake Shelton says Brittany had a “killer performance,” he feels like “Samuel just had a moment.”

Blake is leaning more towards Samuel. Ariana agrees with Blake. She notes that it sounds like Samuel’s voice has “been through a lot,” but he never loses control of his voice. She loves that about him.

Now it’s down to John, and he’s not having an easy time deciding who is going to win this Knockout. John tells Samuel that he felt like the singer “thoroughly connected to this song.” He thinks this was Samuel’s “best performance” on the show so far.

John points out that Brittany is one of the “more gifted singers that we have” and her performance “hits a special chord with me.” He tells Brittany that she did a “really great job” with this Knockouts performance. But he has to choose. Will it be Brittany or Samuel? Someone is headed to the live shows! The Voice season 21 airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.