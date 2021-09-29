Britons turn more pessimistic about outlook for economy

Article content

LONDON — People in Britain have turned more pessimistic about the economy amid growing pressure on household budgets from rising energy prices and broader inflation, according to an opinion poll published on Thursday.

Twenty-eight percent of respondents in the poll by Kantar Public said they thought the economy would be in a worse state in 12 months’ time, up from 20% in August. Those who thought it would be doing better fell by six points to 24%.

More than half were worried about not being able to keep their home warm enough this winter while three in 10 said they were finding it harder to meet their household budgets than a year ago, an increase of six points from August.