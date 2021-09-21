Britney vs Spears: Netflix announces new show by releasing conservatorship audio

Netflix have announced their Britney Spears documentary, Britney Vs Spears.

In a teaser trailer for the film, Spears can be heard leaving a message for her attorney with the clip dating from 2009. The teaser confirms that a full trailer will follow tomorrow (22 September).

Britney Vs Spears is directed by Erin Lee Carr and has been in production for around a year.

The documentary is said to revolve around Spears’ controversial conservatorship and will feature figures that know the pop star.

Earlier this month, Spears’ father Jamie, asked a judge to end the conservatorship that has ran for 13 years.

Watch the trailer below: