Britney Spears Wears Daisy Dukes Kissing Sam Asghari: Photo – Hollywood Life

A day before her 40th birthday, Britney Spears looked amazing in a pair of Daisy Dukes and sizzling red boots!

Britney Spears is celebrating her upcoming 40th birthday in style! The “Toxic” singer looked sexier than ever in a pair of short daisy duke denim shorts as she shared a romantic kiss with her fiancé Sam Asghari, 28. She paired her ripped bottoms with a pair of bright red knee-high boots and a white long sleeve top, finishing the outfit with aviator sunglasses.

“Oh the precious joy today !!! Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away …. as you can see I’m not 800 pounds like the paps have me in pics,” she said in her caption, going on to reveal that she’s been working on her fitness. “I’ve been working out and it’s real … whatever!!!! God thank you for being able to go out of the country !!!! I am blessed !!!!” she added.

Sam looked so happy as he hugged his pop star fiancée back in the pictures, also opting for a casual look. The fitness model twinned with his leading lady in denim bottoms, adding a gray shirt and baby blue plaid shirt. Sam also accessorized with aviator sunglasses, which he rested on his head, and finished his outfit with chunky black leather boots.

In a follow up video post, Britney continued hugging Sam in the back of a black van as she gave the camera a booty shake before going in to give him a kiss. The Asghari Fitness founder also shared the kiss photo to his profile page, calling the Louisiana native his “wife” (the two aren’t married just yet). “I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world,” he wrote. “Everyday is your birthday my queen…Happy 1st birthday to my wife…#dec2nd @britneyspears.”

Brit’s birthday falls on Thursday, Dec. 2 and she has plenty to celebrate this year — particularly with the end of her 13 year long conservatorship. The legal arrangement was terminated by Judge Brenda J. Penny on Nov. 12 after years of the #FreeBritney movement, and Britney’s back-to-back court pleas for her freedom. Now that the conservatorship is over, Britney can regain financial control of her personal and estate affairs. Marriage also appears imminent for the star, who has revealed she’s planning her upcoming nuptials to Sam, who proposed back in September!