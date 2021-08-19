Britney Spears Under Investigation For Alleged Battery Incident – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Britney Spears allegedly ‘tried to knock’ an employee’s phone ‘out of her hands’ during a heated dispute, a new report claims.

Britney Spears, 39, is reportedly being investigated by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department for an alleged misdemeanor battery incident, according to a new report by PEOPLE. The police say the singer’s a suspect in a battery investigation after an employee reported Britney “struck them during a dispute” inside her home.

“Ultimately that investigation will be forwarded to the attorney’s office for review. It’s a minor misdemeanor battery [investigation],” Capt. Buschow told PEOPLE. He also said that there were no injuries reported.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Britney’s rep and lawyer for a comment, but we did not receive an immediate response. However, an insider told PEOPLE that Britney “didn’t hit anyone.” Their source added, “The housekeeper was holding her phone and Britney tried to knock it out of her hand”.

TMZ further reported that the alleged dispute happened after the employee too Britney’s dog to the veterinarian and they argued about the dog’s health.

This news comes just days after Britney’s dad Jamie Spears agreed to step down as her estate conservator when the “time is right”.

“Mr. Spears is willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the Court,” Jamie’s lawyer said in a new filing last week. “In order to reach that result, the Court should encourage all interested parties to meet and confer in order to resolve those pending matters in the best interests of Ms. Spears.”

Britney was the one to call for the removal of her father as estate conservator, after she accused him of conservatorship abuse in an emotional testimony in court on June 23.