Britney Spears’ Thanksgiving Plans Revealed – Hollywood Life

Following the end of her conservatorship after 13 years, Britney Spears is ‘beyond excited’ to celebrate with a Thanksgiving dinner ‘at home’!

Britney Spears, 39, has plenty to be grateful for this Thanksgiving — and wants to enjoy the the holiday with her fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, and sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James Federline, 14. “Britney is planning to have a low-key Thanksgiving at home, and she is beyond excited to be doing the preparations her way this year,” an insider spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

The Crossroads star maintains 30% custody time with her teenage sons, shared with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43, who holds 70%. As a result, Sean and Jayden will also be with their father over the holiday long weekend. “Her sons may split their time between their dad’s house like they do on Christmas,” our source said, noting Britney “has so much to be thankful for this year.”

The holiday marks Britney’s first since the end of her conservatorship on Nov. 12 by Judge Brenda J. Penny after a long 13 years. The legal arrangement was put into place in 2008 after her public breakdown, and finally came to an end as a result of the #FreeBritney movement that began gaining traction in 2019. The singer appeared in court with two back-to-back appearances in 2021, urging the legal system to restore her freedoms and remove her father from his role of conservator as her estate.

The “Toxic” singer has also been open about interpersonal drama within the spears family — particularly with her dad Jamie Spears, 69, mom Lynne Spears, 66, and sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30 — and doesn’t intend to have them as part of her celebration.

“She isn’t going to be inviting anyone from her family and may have a few close friends over, as well as Sam’s sister, but aside from that, it is going to be Britney’s new family, which is Sam and her boys,” the source explained, referencing Sam’s sister Fay Asghari. Fay was spotted celebrating Sam and Britney’s engagement in September at a dinner, clearly supportive of her brother’s romance and upcoming nuptials to the pop legend! Sam popped the question back in September after nearly five years of dating.