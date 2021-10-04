Britney Spears Thanks Fans For Their Help Freeing Her

“My fans are the best and I know it.”
Just days after it was announced that Britney’s father Jamie would be immediately suspended as conservator of her estate, she had to thank the fans that helped make it possible.
“#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!!” Britney wrote on her Twitter.
Members of the #FreeBritney movement have been campaigning for years to remove Jamie from Britney’s conservatorship for years — and it’s finally now happening.
“I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it,” Britney wrote.
In the replies, she added, “I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true 💞 !!!!!”
This isn’t the first time Britney has spoken out since news broke that Jamie would be stepping down from his position — she previously commented on how she plans to heal following her tumultuous journey to freedom.
“Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do,” Britney wrote on Instagram.
She continued, “Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it’s ok to slow down and breathe 🧘♀️ !!!!! Only through self love I can pray … love … and support others in return !!!!”
Wishing you the best Britney!!
