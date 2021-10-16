Britney Spears Talks Conservatorship Ending

“Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview!”
Britney is currently in the midst of a legal battle to end her 13-year long conservatorship — which saw her life and finances controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, since 2008.
Under an image of a Christmas tree she posted to Instagram, Britney wrote, “I’ll just be honest and say I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in…and now that it’s here I’m scared to do anything because I’m afraid I’ll make a mistake!”
“For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end, and it never did!!! I worked so hard but now that it’s here and getting closer and closer to ending I’m very happy but there’s a lot of things that scare me.”
Britney then addressed the paparazzi, continuing, “The paps run through the trees and onto the road when I drive home and it’s creepy!” she continued. “I don’t like that they try to scare me and jump out like they do…it’s like they want me to do something crazy.”
“So, like I said, I’m fearful of doing something wrong — so I won’t be posting as much in a world where it’s our liberty to be free, it’s a shame! I started experiencing that when I got the keys to my car for the first time 4 months ago — and it’s been 13 years!”
“I’m celebrating Christmas way early this year, because why not?! I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea, and it’s no secret that I’ve been through it in the past — so I might have to do things a little differently from now on!” Britney added.
“Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview! In the meantime, I’m staying clear of the business — which is all I’ve ever known my whole life, which is why this is so very confusing for me!”
Last month, a judge removed Britney’s father from her conservatorship. Her next court hearing will be on Nov. 12.
